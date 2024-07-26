National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $99.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

National Bank Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE NBHC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.33. 349,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,433. National Bank has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.86.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NBHC. Piper Sandler cut shares of National Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on National Bank from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading

