National Bankshares Trims Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Target Price to C$17.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Paradigm Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$17.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.69.

Aecon Group Price Performance

Shares of ARE stock traded up C$0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$15.74. 575,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of C$980.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.69. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$8.42 and a twelve month high of C$17.40.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$846.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 16.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 0.9104803 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

