Natixis Acquires 401 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Natixis increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,231 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after buying an additional 16,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MTUM stock traded down $2.03 on Friday, reaching $185.61. 1,239,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.55. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

