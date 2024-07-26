Natixis Acquires New Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,403,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,743,000 after purchasing an additional 292,968 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,521,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,770,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,392,000 after acquiring an additional 272,918 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,646,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,235,000 after acquiring an additional 550,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,481,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

WPM stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $58.53. 177,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.58. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $63.06.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.69%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.