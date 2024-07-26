Natixis Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Natixis raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5,631.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $179.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,832,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,033. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $183.99. The company has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

