Natixis Boosts Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Natixis increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 280.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 24,224 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $141.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.86. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.59 and a 1 year high of $145.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.56.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

