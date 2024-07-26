Natixis Boosts Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Natixis increased its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Smartsheet were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2,503.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 37.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $298,597.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $96,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $298,597.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,390 shares of company stock worth $1,484,631 over the last quarter. 4.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.78. 65,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,257. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -76.13 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $49.42.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.06 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

