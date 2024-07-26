Natixis Buys 2,274 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Natixis grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAA. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.59.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE MAA traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,192. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $153.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 123.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

