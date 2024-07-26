Natixis Buys 47,534 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Natixis increased its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 188.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,534 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.10% of EPR Properties worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,134,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 89,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 43,190 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 78,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 25,259 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,930,000 after buying an additional 1,257,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 39,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPR traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.18. 25,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.45. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.29. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $49.10.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 168.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

