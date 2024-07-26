Natixis Buys New Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Natixis bought a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 45,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NU. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 107.5% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 155,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 80,735 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 290.9% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,142,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,570,000 after buying an additional 1,594,779 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 9.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 69,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 4,631.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 937,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 917,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Performance

NYSE NU traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,960,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,604,242. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NU. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NU from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.98.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NU

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.