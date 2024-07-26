Natixis Has $1.09 Million Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Natixis boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 16,769.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,919 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 52,475.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAN traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.09. 536,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,816. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.03 and a twelve month high of $82.38.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.54 dividend. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.8%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 317.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.40.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

