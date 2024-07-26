Natixis Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Natixis decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,518 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,101,619,000 after purchasing an additional 745,374 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,429,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,445,000 after purchasing an additional 740,048 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,724,000 after purchasing an additional 64,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $226,266,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $203,093,000 after acquiring an additional 185,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,797 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Benchmark cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SWKS traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.68. 2,978,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,662. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.14 and its 200-day moving average is $102.92. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

