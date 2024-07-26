Natixis Has $2.55 Million Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Natixis increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 402.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.43.

Shares of SPB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.89. The stock had a trading volume of 427,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,234. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.55. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $65.27 and a one year high of $96.74.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.54 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 68.11% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 3.40%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

