Natixis Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Natixis reduced its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,902 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 2.4 %

MTD stock traded up $34.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,445.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,167. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,535.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,416.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,313.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,301.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $363,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.