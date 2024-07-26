Natixis Has $975,000 Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Natixis raised its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,933,000 after buying an additional 630,264 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CF Industries by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,779,000 after purchasing an additional 414,785 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in CF Industries by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,228,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,119,000 after purchasing an additional 356,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 137.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 580,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,305,000 after purchasing an additional 335,624 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

NYSE CF traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $74.60. 45,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

