Natixis Increases Stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,878 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,920.8% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 221,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 210,112 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 221,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $261,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $33,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $261,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE HTGC traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $21.14. 746,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,442. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.86 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 69.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.