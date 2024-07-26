Natixis Investment Managers International Has $154,000 Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Match Group were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 432.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. Wolfe Research started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

Match Group Stock Performance

Match Group stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.25. 6,752,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,666,034. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average of $33.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

