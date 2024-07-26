Natixis Investment Managers International Increases Holdings in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 77.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,823,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,961,000 after acquiring an additional 50,094 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,001,000 after acquiring an additional 207,237 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 207,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 38,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Insider Transactions at PowerSchool

In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $1,814,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,715,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,629,490.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PowerSchool news, CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $137,047.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 253,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $1,814,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,715,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,629,490.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,708 shares of company stock worth $7,195,695 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

PWSC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.55. 1,425,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $25.16.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie cut PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Baird R W cut PowerSchool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.80 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.80 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PowerSchool

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.