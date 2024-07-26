Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 26 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 431.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,077,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 264,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total transaction of $2,712,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,419 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,013. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $8.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $411.66. The company had a trading volume of 208,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.84 and a 12 month high of $488.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $418.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

