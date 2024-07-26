Natixis Investment Managers International Takes $286,000 Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,899,112 shares of company stock worth $408,654,376. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Up 0.5 %

COR stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.11. The company had a trading volume of 969,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,092. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.65 and a fifty-two week high of $246.75.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

