Natixis Invests $2.30 Million in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Natixis acquired a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 149,585 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $2,452,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 43.0% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,261 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 27,441 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 4,915.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 142,392 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 139,553 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 1,144.1% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 60,065 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 55,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 186.3% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 163,130 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 106,142 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 96,219,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,578,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.44. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $16.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

AAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.03.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

