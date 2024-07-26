Natixis Invests $3.18 Million in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHDN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.44.

Insider Activity

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 3,800 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.22 per share, with a total value of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,618.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

CHDN traded up $4.21 on Friday, reaching $142.17. The company had a trading volume of 126,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,096. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $106.45 and a 1 year high of $146.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.98.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

