Natixis Lowers Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Natixis trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 236,983 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,696,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $111,980,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 737,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after acquiring an additional 450,422 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $24,785,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9,558.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after acquiring an additional 282,166 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.03. 2,260,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,213. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

