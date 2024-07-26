Natixis Makes New $642,000 Investment in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Iteris by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,454,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 41,618 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Iteris by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 478,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,289 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Iteris by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 301,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.96. 1,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,400. The stock has a market cap of $213.13 million, a PE ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. Iteris, Inc. has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $5.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

