Natixis Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Natixis purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 90,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INDA. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,564,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 52,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.46.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.