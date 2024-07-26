Natixis Makes New Investment in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER)

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 62,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. Natixis owned about 0.06% of Sterling Check as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Check by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 18,226 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Check

In related news, insider Lou Paglia sold 17,526 shares of Sterling Check stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $266,219.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 618,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,392,447.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 65,387 shares of company stock worth $991,641 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Sterling Check stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $15.75. 13,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,023. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -156.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89. Sterling Check Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.95 million. Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

