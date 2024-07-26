Natixis Purchases 31,375 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Natixis grew its position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,375 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.14% of Liberty Live Group worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Linonia Partnership LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,702,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 1st quarter valued at $5,687,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 984.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,392,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 127,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Live Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at $179,176,527.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at $165,646,157.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,072 shares of company stock worth $17,749,275.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $37.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $38.56. Liberty Live Group has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $44.16.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.78).

Liberty Live Group Profile

Free Report

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

