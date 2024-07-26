Natixis Purchases New Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 446,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,311,000. Natixis owned 0.12% of Healthcare Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,246,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,585,000 after purchasing an additional 723,197 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,566,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,527,000 after buying an additional 1,348,529 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,553,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,691,000 after buying an additional 77,951 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,067,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,316,000 after buying an additional 81,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $59,352,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HR. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:HR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,339,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,397. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $20.23.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.23%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Further Reading

