Natixis Raises Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Natixis boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,260 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $189.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $206.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.67.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Republic Services

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.