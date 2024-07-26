Natixis Reduces Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Natixis trimmed its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,800 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,047,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 1.6% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,869,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,924,000 after buying an additional 45,733 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 335.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 432,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $26.59. The company had a trading volume of 267,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 12.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

