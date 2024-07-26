Natixis Sells 36,457 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Natixis trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,241 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 36,457 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 19,480.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,874 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 191,927 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $50,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 17.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 237,057 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,734,000 after purchasing an additional 34,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $242.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,228. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.12. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $279.53.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,401,282. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.