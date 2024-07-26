Natixis Sells 44,827 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Natixis lessened its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,827 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Twilio were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 327.9% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,426,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,226. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $78.16.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.38.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $58,975.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,096,535.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,405,449.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,745,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $58,975.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,506 shares in the company, valued at $14,096,535.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,221. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

