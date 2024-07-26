Natixis Sells 70 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Natixis decreased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $426,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,078 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

LH stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.20. 12,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,112. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.74. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $191.97 and a 1-year high of $234.09. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LH shares. StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.29.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

