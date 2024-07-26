Natixis Takes $1.93 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Natixis bought a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,159,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,685,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,492,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,876,000 after purchasing an additional 496,998 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,768,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,424,000 after purchasing an additional 417,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPG. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.08.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PPG traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.83. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.