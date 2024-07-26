Natixis Takes Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 76.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DT. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,271 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.74. 2,045,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,565,282. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. Analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

