Natixis Trims Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Natixis cut its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,955 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Equinix were worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 19,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Down 3.1 %

Equinix stock traded down $24.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $769.31. The company had a trading volume of 538,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.17, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $771.64 and a 200 day moving average of $797.48. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.80 and a 1 year high of $914.93.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $875.50.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

