NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Declares Dividend of GBX 6

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NWG opened at GBX 359.50 ($4.65) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 767.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 318.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 275.41. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 168 ($2.17) and a one year high of GBX 368.90 ($4.77).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Shore Capital lowered shares of NatWest Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.53) to GBX 370 ($4.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on NatWest Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.27) price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 319.29 ($4.13).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick Flynn acquired 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 316 ($4.09) per share, with a total value of £3,077.84 ($3,980.65). In other NatWest Group news, insider Patrick Flynn purchased 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 316 ($4.09) per share, with a total value of £3,077.84 ($3,980.65). Also, insider Mark Seligman acquired 159 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £481.77 ($623.09). 27.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

