Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.80.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30. Navient has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $19.68.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). Navient had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Navient will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 4.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 23.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 1.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 133,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 31,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

