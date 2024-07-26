NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 154.0% from the June 30th total of 964,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NB Bancorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NB Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NB Bancorp stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $18.46. 160,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,511. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. NB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $18.55.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $42.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that NB Bancorp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jean-Pierre Lapointe purchased 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $46,579.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,016.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Salvatore J. Rinaldi acquired 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,319 shares in the company, valued at $309,125.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jean-Pierre Lapointe acquired 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $46,579.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,016.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,995 shares of company stock worth $162,340 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NB Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBBK. Farley Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,076,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $915,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,076,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $4,238,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $7,232,000.

About NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

Featured Articles

