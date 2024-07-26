NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.28 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 26th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.28 billion and approximately $264.30 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $5.68 or 0.00008390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00041476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00014223 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009039 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000101 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,202,323,601 coins and its circulating supply is 1,105,594,373 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,202,232,879 with 1,105,518,055 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.63081218 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 427 active market(s) with $291,732,738.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

