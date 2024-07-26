NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,113 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in NetEase were worth $20,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NetEase by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after buying an additional 10,409 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,310,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 10.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 134,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 116.8% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 19,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 132,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $95.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.00. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.30 and a 52 week high of $118.89.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

