Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Up 0.5%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $646.70 and last traded at $637.23. Approximately 938,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,949,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $634.09.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $681.21.

Netflix Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $657.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $607.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $52,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

