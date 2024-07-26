Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.342 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
Newmont Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of Newmont stock opened at C$63.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$72.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. Newmont has a 52-week low of C$39.96 and a 52-week high of C$66.91.
Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.59 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. On average, analysts predict that Newmont will post 4.5226562 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
