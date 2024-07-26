Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. Newmont’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.70. 12,534,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,340,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Newmont has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEM. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Cibc World Mkts raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

