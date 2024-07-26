NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.69. NextEra Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.23-3.43 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Scotiabank increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.07. 2,375,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,690,216. The firm has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

