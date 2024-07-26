NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Trading 0.2% Higher After Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $74.99 and last traded at $73.59. 1,469,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 11,683,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.44.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 706,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,994,000 after purchasing an additional 442,515 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,454,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 68,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

