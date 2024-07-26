NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $27.76, but opened at $28.48. NextEra Energy Partners shares last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 386,653 shares trading hands.

The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.97%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 619,780 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $18,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,008 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 166,588 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,119 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4,016.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,395 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 134,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also

