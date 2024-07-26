NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Given New $286.00 Price Target at Barclays

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $320.00 to $286.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NICE. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $269.64.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $181.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. NICE has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $270.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.20.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.81 million. Analysts forecast that NICE will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

