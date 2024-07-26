Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial goods maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Nidec had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion.

Nidec Price Performance

Nidec stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nidec has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $15.44.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

