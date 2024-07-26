Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Trading Up 0.7%

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.66 and last traded at $15.66. 767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

Nihon Kohden Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32.

Get Nihon Kohden alerts:

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $443.21 million for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 15.08%.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.