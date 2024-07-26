Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Trading Up 0.7%

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.66 and last traded at $15.66. 767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.
Nihon Kohden Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32.
Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $443.21 million for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 15.08%.
Nihon Kohden Company Profile
Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nihon Kohden
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.